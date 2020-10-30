Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature the fallout from the recent Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight's show but it was noted that Jey Uso will be forced to face the consequences of losing to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Hell In a Cell.

New SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks is also advertised to appear tonight. She defeated Bayley for the title at Hell In a Cell.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's SmackDown episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.