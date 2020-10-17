- The above video is a look at the top 10 moments from the October 16th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

- WWE star Big Show has been nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in the film Marcus. The award nomination is from the East Europe Int. Film Festival.

Last weekend Marcus won the Best Audience Award at the Buffalo International Film Festival.

According to the film's IMDb, it's about a man with a checkered past that gets unexpected news. The news brings him an opportunity to right old wrongs and make amends.

Below are the announcements:

We are thrilled and honored with the 9 nominations we have received from the East Europe Int. Film Festival. Congrats to the nominees, @KatanaMalone @WWETheBigShow @jenn_sharp @JoseLMartinez17 @fusionfilmfests pic.twitter.com/4OxWKcY7V8 — Marcus_film (@marcus_film) October 11, 2020





- Liv Morgan shared several photos with the caption, "Sometimes I feel different."

Below you can see the photos: