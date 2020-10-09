- Season 4 of WWE Story Time is now available on the free version of the WWE Network. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is the host for this season.

Above is a preview clip with WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons recalling how he was asked to do some of the most outrageous things by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley during their matches.

- WWE has announced the next round of Virtual Meet & Greets. Fans will be able to chat with Adam Cole on Monday, October 12, Carmella on Wednesday, October 14, and Jeff Hardy on Friday, October 16. Tickets will go on sale at 12pm ET today.

Below is WWE's announcement on the Virtual Meet & Greets: