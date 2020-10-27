As reported, Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa at tonight's UWN Primetime Live to become the new NWA Women's World Champion.

WWE Superstar Mickie James reacted to Serena winning the NWA Women's Title tonight.

She tweeted, "Congratulations to my friend & sister @SerenaDeeb #YouDeserveIt one of my favorite people out the ring & legit top 5 females I've ever seen. I find it so fitting that your 1st World Championship is the most nostalgic of them all. Mildred was a trailblazer. And so are you! Kiss mark"

WWE released Serena Deeb in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. She worked as a coach at the Performance Center in Orlando. In her first stint with WWE in 2010, she was part of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society.

Serena Deeb is currently signed with AEW.

Below you can see Mickie's tweet: