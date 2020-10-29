- Above is video of the custom title plates being installed for WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

- WWE has confirmed a two-hour Kickoff pre-show for the 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which takes place on November 22. The main card will then begin at 7pm ET. The Kickoff pre-show will air at 5pm ET on the WWE Network, the WWE website, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch. No matches have been announced for the Survivor Series Kickoff as of this writing.

- Today's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature the anticipated title match between Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER. Below is a "Tale of the Tape" for the two competitors.

NXT UK will have a special start time of 4pm ET on the WWE Network today. The episode will also feature the return of Jordan Devlin.