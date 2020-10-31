WWE really moved forward with the storyline between 19 year old Aalyah Mysterio and 32 year old Murphy during this week's SmackDown on FOX episode.

Murphy and Aalyah were featured in a brief backstage segment early in the show where Aalyah told Murphy that her mother Angie has been open-minded and has talked to her about Murphy, and just wants her daughter to be happy. She then revealed that father Rey Mysterio and brother Dominik Mysterio refuse to even discuss Murphy with her. Murphy said he understands why Rey and Dominik despise him, but he's not the same person he once was. Murphy then said he will publicly apologize to The Mysterios later in the show, in front of the whole world. Aalyah asked Murphy if this is what he wanted to do, and he said he needed to do it. The segment ended with Aalyah grabbing Murphy's hand to console him.

Murphy and Aalyah later came to the ring, walking arm-in-arm down the ramp together. Murphy repeated what he said earlier, about how he understands why Rey and Dominik despise him, and that he's not the same person he was before. Murphy said he's done terrible things as a man, but he needed to respond to Rey and Dominik to their faces. Murphy called the father and son duo to the ring, but Seth Rollins came out instead. Rollins tried to stir the pot and recruit Murphy and Aalyah to The Greater Good, promising to accept their relationship and embrace it wholeheartedly. Rollins said he would even marry Aalyah and Murphy right then and there.

Rollins then insulted Dominik, calling him a coward and implying he's jealous of all the attention Aalyah has been getting, and that's when Dominik attacked out of nowhere. Rollins ended up getting the upperhand but Murphy made the save and Rollins was sent to the floor. Dominik then went for Murphy as Aalyah pleaded with them. Rey came down and joined Dominik in double teaming Murphy until Aalyah got in the way and saved Murphy from a 619. Rey yelled at his daughter and asked what she was doing.

The argument continued until Aalyah declared that she is in love with Murphy. Rey said he couldn't believe what he was hearing, and then tried to get Aalyah to leave with he and Dominik. Aalyah refused as the boos from the virtual crowd picked up. Rey and his son left the ring as Aalyah helped Murphy back up from the mat. He tried one more time to get Aalyah to leave with her family, but she stayed with Murphy as Rollins watched from the stage. The segment ended with Murphy and Aalyah hugging & kissing in the middle of the ring.

There's no word yet on where WWE is headed in this lengthy feud with The Mysterios, Rollins and Murphy. It began back in May on the RAW brand. Rollins, Murphy, Dominik and Rey were all drafted to the blue brand in the 2020 WWE Draft and while it was indicated at one point that WWE was ending the storyline, they're clearly moving forward with it.

Stay tuned for more on the storyline. Above and below are several related shots from Friday's segments at the Amway Center in Orlando: