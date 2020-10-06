WWE's The Bump announced they will be doing a "Mock WWE Draft" episode tomorrow.

Xavier Woods, RJ City, Wade Barrett, and comedian and current "I Can See Your Voice" host Ken Jeong were announced as guests.

The Bump is available tomorrow, October 6 at 10 a.m. ET on WWE Network and other WWE digital platforms.

The real WWE draft gets underway on Friday Night SmackDown on October 9 and runs through Monday Night Raw on October 12.

Below you can see the announcements:

Where will your favorite Superstars land in the #WWEDraft?! ????????????????



We... have no idea. But we ???????? show you ?????? picks tomorrow during #WWETheBump's ???????? ??????????!@AustinCreedWins is Mock Draft-ready and kicks off today's GUEST THREAD! pic.twitter.com/bXfwh'uLZh — WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 7, 2020