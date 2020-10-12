WWE is planning on running from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for at least one more month.

The future of The ThunderDome has been up in the air as WWE's current residency at the Amway Center is set to expire on Saturday, October 31, less than one week after WWE Hell In a Cell. However, PWInsider now reports that WWE will be extending the length of the ThunderDome concept for at least another four weeks.

This means that the 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22 will likely take place from the Amway Center.

There's no word yet on where RAW, SmackDown and WWE pay-per-view events will air from for the month of December. It's been reported that WWE was looking at other venue options in the state of Florida. The next WWE pay-per-view event after Survivor Series is TLC on December 20.

Stay tuned for updates.