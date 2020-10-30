WWE will be holding a new talent-focused event in India next year.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan revealed during Thursday's Q3 2020 earnings call that WWE is teaming with their TV partner in India, Sony, for a 2021 event that will focus on developing new Superstars from India.

The event will air on Sony in India, but will also be distributed here in the United States. There is no word on if the WWE Network will air the event, or if WWE will use another partner to distribute the show domestically.

"To realize greater economics from WWE's international markets, we remain focused on developing localized content, which utilizes local talent and is produced in local language," Khan said. (H/T to SeekingAlpha "We're excited to now be working with our content partner in India, Sony, on a 2021 event that will primarily feature our developing Indian superstars.

"That event will air in India on the Sony platforms and will also be distributed domestically in the United States. We believe partnerships like this are the best way to build engagement and to maximize the value of content for our international distribution partners and our fans."

An investor later asked Khan about WWE's international expansion and spending on localized content. Khan again commented on the India event and the approach WWE is taking. He indicated that there will be similar events in the future, for other markets around the world.

"We simply want to be surgical and strategic with it," Khan said of international spending. (H/T to SeekingAlpha "So for the Indian Superstar event that we're doing with Sony in 2021, we look at all angles on that. We have to make sure it's the right talent that will resonate in India. We have to make sure that the cost structure of the event is something that will resonate for our business and Sony's business. So it's simply taking a deep dive into each and every one of these events. There will be more of them and making sure that it makes sense for all parties involved."

Stay tuned for more on WWE's planned 2021 event in India.