WWE has a new "30 Days of The Deadman" documentary that will premiere on the WWE Network some time in November. A preview for that documentary will air this coming weekend.

New WWE Network content being added to the free version today includes the WWE Draft Day 2 Watch Along livestream, which begins at 7:30pm ET. RAW Talk at 11pm ET will also be available for free users.

A new episode of Alexa Bliss' "Uncool" show will premiere at 10am ET on demand tomorrow, and then air at 8pm ET on the live stream. Her guests will be WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. A new "Best Of" special on WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna will also be added on Tuesday at 12pm ET on demand.

A new "Growing Pains" episode of WWE Story Time will be available at 10am ET this Friday via the on demand section. It will then air at 7pm ET on the live stream. The episode will be highlighted with a story from Big Show.

Saturday will see new non-WWE indie content added to the Network. The Best of Aleister Black In PROGRESS will be available at 12pm ET on demand, in addition to wXw's We Love Wrestling #1, EVOLVE 132, and ICW Fight Club 99. Talking Smack will premiere at 10am ET, for free users, and then will air on the live stream at 6pm ET.

A five-minute "First Look" preview for WWE's 30 Days of The Deadman documentary on The Undertaker will premiere this Saturday at 10am ET on demand, and then on the live stream at 8pm ET. It will also be available to free users. The latest WWE Day Of documentary will also premiere this Sunday at 10am ET on demand, and then on the live stream at 8:05pm ET. It will feature behind-the-scenes footage from the 2020 Clash of Champions pay-per-view. WWE Day Of will focus on the Triple Threat Ladder Match between Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

