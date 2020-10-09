WWE has announced two big matches for next Friday's SmackDown on FOX season two premiere episode.

The WWE Universal Title will be defended on SmackDown for the first time as Roman Reigns defends against Braun Strowman.

SmackDown will also feature The New Day's blue brand farewell match as Big E teams with new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to face Sheamus and the former champions, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown saw RAW draft Kofi and Woods right after their title change, essentially splitting the group up.

As noted, next week's SmackDown on FOX season two premiere will feature a Kickoff pre-show that begins at 6:30pm ET. The hosts will be WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and former WWE star Renee Young.

Stay tuned for more on next week's big SmackDown episode.