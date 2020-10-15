Pro wrestling superfan Jessi Davin has alleged that WWE is using stock footage of fans from the ThunderDome during their NXT shows at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Jessi, who appeared on one of the LED boards during this week's NXT, was watching the anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite at the time.

"Why is WWE using stock footage of old Thunderdome participants in the Capitol Wresting Center lololol I am NOT THERE I am watching #AEWDynamite," she tweeted during the live broadcast of Dynamite's anniversary episode.

This might also explain why WWE hasn't been reportedly sending out alerts to invite fans to be part of the NXT shows at the Capitol Wrestling Center .

It should be noted that while NXT has been airing taped shows, Dynamite has gone live the past few weeks, including the Chris Jericho 30th anniversary episode. Previously, AEW was taping shows for months in advance every alternative week. However, Dave Meltzer reported recently that AEW will be taping only two more shows until December, on October 28 and November 18.

As previously reported by Wrestling Inc., WWE moved its NXT shows from Full Sail to the newly-renovated Capitol Wrestling Center in part due to their desire for live fans to return.