The Orange County, Florida Department of Health is currently investigating several WWE venues as potential locations where COVID-19 might be spreading.

The WWE NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University, WWE Performance Center, and the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Arena are included on a list of 17 businesses that the county health department has asked the Strike Team to look into as potential locations where the coronavirus might be spreading, according to WFTV in Orlando.

The health department said local bars seem to be the biggest issue right now, and they are investigating 8 of those locations as potential spreader locations. Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino noted that people in their late teens and early 20s are gathering to cheer on college teams or their favorite NFL team, and the virus is spreading. Pino sent a list of bars to Orange County's Strike Team for further investigation, adding that people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are saying these locations more than others as places where they might have been infected.

The following locations in the Orlando area are being investigated:

* WWE NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail

* WWE Performance Center on Forsyth Commerce Road

* WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center

* Jesus School, Judah Church

* Amazon distribution center, Boggy Creek

* Plaza on University Apartments

* Crunch Fitness on Colonial Drive

* Crunch Fitness on Hoffner Avenue

* Starbound Performers

* Treehouse (Bar)

* Basement (Bar)

* The Office (Bar)

* Gilt (Bar)

* Knight's Pub (Bar)

* Knight's Library (Bar)

* Saddle Up (Bar)

* Attic (Bar)

A WWE spokesman issued the following statement in response to the investigation:

"WWE is not open to the public, but rather operating on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance. As part of on-going weekly testing protocols, Aventus Labs have administered more than 10,000 PCR tests to WWE performers, employees, production staff and crew resulting in only 1.5 percent positive cases as compared to the current national average of more than 5%. Additionally, extensive contact tracing takes place and impacted individuals are placed in 14-day quarantine and then only cleared after they test negative."

