- A WWE Watch Along livestream has been announced for the WWE Draft. The stream, hosted by the cast of WWE's The Bump, will air during SmackDown on Friday and then again during Monday's RAW. Superstars and special guests will also be featured. The stream will air on the free version of the WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Below is WWE's announcement on the Watch Along:

- WWE RAW announcer Mike Rome turns 39 years old today while WWE SmackDown Superstar The Miz turns 40, and former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill turns 41. WWE tweeted the following to wish a Happy Birthday to Rome and Miz, and posted the latest WWE Playlist episode with Miz's most savage mic burns: