A-Kid has won the first-ever WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup, and is the inaugural NXT UK Heritage Champion.

The finals of the tournament aired as the main event of today's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. A-Kid defeated Trent Seven in a match that went into Sudden Death. All Heritage Cup matches are held under British Rounds rules.

Stay tuned for more on A-Kid and the Heritage Cup. Below are a few photos and videos from today's match:

It all comes down to the finals of the #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tournament!



Will it be @AKidWrestler or @trentseven? pic.twitter.com/IVDAH5azsV — WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2020

WHAT A MATCH! @trentseven & @AKidWrestler want to be the winner of the #NXTUK Heritage Cup and they are willing to risk everything for it! pic.twitter.com/qCy8ePScoq — NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 26, 2020

He did it! @AKidWrestler is the winner of the #NXTUK Heritage Cup! ?? pic.twitter.com/5u3cZHlOpJ — NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 26, 2020