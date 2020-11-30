WWE has announced that the "A Moment of Bliss" segment will open tonight's RAW broadcast on the USA Network.

The segment will feature Orton reacting to last week's actions by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, which led to Orton losing the main event to AJ Styles, and missing out on a spot in tonight's Triple Threat to determine the next #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Triple Threat will feature Styles, Riddle and Keith Lee. Orton vs. The Fiend is expected to take place at WWE TLC on December 20, and that match could be finalized after tonight's show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* RAW opens with Randy Orton appearing on "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss

* Elias vs. Jeff Hardy in a Symphony of Destruction match

* Sudden Death Triple Threat to determine new #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre gives an exclusive interview