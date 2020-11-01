MLW announced that AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid will be part of The Restart.

Laredo Kid made his debut with Major League Wrestling in 2019.

The promotion also announced that Konnan, who is the co-founder of AAA, is in talks with MLW CEO Court Bauer about possibly having MLW host AAA title defenses.

MLW returns Wednesday, November 18 at 7 p.m. ET on Fubo Sports and YouTube.

Fans can also watch it on Saturday nights at 10 p.m. ET on the beIn Sports channel.