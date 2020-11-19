- Adam Cole has delivered a WarGames promise on behalf of The Undisputed Era. As noted before at this link, last night's WWE NXT post-show segment saw General Manager William Regal announce The Undisputed Era (Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch) for the men's main event at the "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event on Sunday, December 6. The Undisputed Era was brought back at the end of the show by NXT Champion Finn Balor, to attack McAfee and his crew.

Above is video of Cole addressing the Capitol Wrestling Center crowd in another video shot after Regal made his announcement, which came after the big eight-man brawl continued when NXT went off the air. Cole promised to take out The Kings at Takeover.

"Boys and girls, The Undisputed Era is back," Cole declared. "And not only have we returned, but we are returning to the match that The Undisputed Era made famous in NXT, and that is WarGames. Everybody knows I never, never make a promise that I cannot keep, but I'm about to make a promise right now - at WarGames, we are going to whip the asses of those four punks, and that is undisputed."

- Today's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be headlined by a Falls Count Anywhere match for the NXT UK Women's Title. Kay Lee Ray will defend against Piper Niven.

NXT UK will also feature Joe Coffey's return to singles action against Sam Gradwell, plus tag team action with Pretty Deadly taking on Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter. Stay tuned for updates from this week's NXT UK show.

- The main event of last night's NXT episode on the USA Network saw Io Shirai retain the NXT Women's Title over Rhea Ripley in a hard-hitting match. NXT bosses and WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels both praised the competitors after the match.

"Two of the absolute best. In any division. On any brand. #WWENXT," Triple H wrote.

Michaels added, "IN-CREDIBLE!!!! #WWENXT"

Michaels also commented on today's Falls Count Anywhere match on NXT UK, and said he's positive that Piper Niven and NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray will not disappoint.

"After last night's #NXTWomensTitle match, I am absolutely positive @NXTUK will not disappoint! Tune in today on @WWENetwork!!! #WeAreNXTUK," he wrote.

You can see their related tweets below, along with footage from Ripley vs. Shirai: