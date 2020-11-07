AEW announced a Full Gear: Red Carpet Special tonight at 6 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel. As of this writing, it's unknown who will be on the special.
The Buy In gets going at 7 pm ET with the main PPV card starting at 8 pm ET.
Below is the full lineup:
AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW Women's World Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
AEW TNT Championship
Cody (c) with Arn Anderson vs. Darby Allin
AEW World Tag Team Championship
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
If The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the tag titles again. Tully Blanchard banned from ringside.
Tournament Finals
Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.
The Elite Deletion
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
Chris Jericho vs. MJF
If MJF wins, he can join Inner Circle.
Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
NWA Women's World Championship (The Buy In)
Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay
Be sure to watch our Red Carpet Special before #AEWFullGear tonight at 6e/7c via our Official YouTube Channel ?? https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/lpPsJI9RxJ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2020