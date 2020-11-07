AEW announced a Full Gear: Red Carpet Special tonight at 6 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel. As of this writing, it's unknown who will be on the special.

The Buy In gets going at 7 pm ET with the main PPV card starting at 8 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!

Below is the full lineup:

AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Women's World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero

AEW TNT Championship

Cody (c) with Arn Anderson vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

If The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the tag titles again. Tully Blanchard banned from ringside.

Tournament Finals

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.

The Elite Deletion

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

If MJF wins, he can join Inner Circle.

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

NWA Women's World Championship (The Buy In)

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay