AEW announced AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega will have an official contract signing for their December 2 title match on this Wednesday's Dynamite.

Earlier this month at Full Gear, Moxley retained his title against Eddie Kingston in an "I Quit" match. Omega was also victorious at the PPV by defeating Hangman Page in the Title Eliminator Tournament Finals to become the new number one contender. You can check out Moxley and Omega's initial thoughts on their upcoming match in the videos below.

Here is the updated Dynamite card:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

* The Inner Circle heads to Las Vegas

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. Top Flight (Non-Title Match)

* Cody and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz

* PAC vs. The Blade

* Serena Deeb (c) vs. Thunder Rosa (NWA Women's World Championship)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega contract signing

