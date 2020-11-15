All Elite Wrestling has announced that this Wednesday, November 18 will be a free Meet & Greet opportunity (limited tickets will be available) for ticket holders.

Before AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes, Arn Anderson, Lance Archer, and Jake Roberts will be available for a contactless & physically distanced Meet and Greet session. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

No personal items will be signed. Photos will be taken by AEW staff, then made available for download.

Exact specifics on how to get the tickets, location, and time, will be emailed to ticket holders on Wednesday.