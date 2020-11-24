Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's line-up of what's in store:

Excalibur and Taz and Olympic bronze medalist Anthony Ogogo welcome us to another stacked episode of Dark. They immediately throw it down to ring announcer Justin Roberts to introduce the first matchup.

Vipress vs. Big Swole

Big Swole and Vipress start off with a series of lock ups and an exchanging of holds. Swole runs the ropes and gains the advantage using her power. Vipress grabs a hold of Swole's hair to gain back control and locks up Swole's hair onto the ropes. Swole bounces off the ropes but runs into a northern lights suplex for a one count. Vipress tries to hit Swole in the corner, but Swole nails an Uranagi. Vipress counters Swole's kicks, but Swole hit a headbutt, Tiger Driver and Texas Cloverleaf submission and Vipress taps immediately giving Swole the submission victory.

Winner: Big Swole

Tag action up next!

Aaron Solow & Lee Johnson vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

Reynolds and Solow start off. Reynolds tries to convince Solow to join The Dark Order. Solow teases turning on Johnson before going on the offense on Reynolds. Solow tags in Johnson, and Johnson hits a neckbreaker for a one count. Some back and forth action. Solow kicks Silver onto the outside. He goes for a dive, but Reynolds cuts him off, and he hits a clothesline for a two count.

Silver and Reynolds take control with Silver flexing along with laughing at Solow while Reynolds has Solow in the corner. Solow trying to mount a comeback counters Silver's kicks. Reynolds tries to hold Solow back from tagging Johnson. Solow dives for a tag and Johnson goes on the offense taking out Silver and Reynolds and hits Silver with a tope con hiro on Silver on the outside. Johnson then hits a Blue Thunder Bomb on Reynolds, goes for the cover but gets a two count. Johnson and Silver try to go for a double team move, but Reynolds cuts them off. Silver and Reynolds hit a rapid-fire combo of tag moves ending with a combo of Reynolds hitting a Stunner, Silver hitting a German Suplex and Reynolds getting the cover for the win for The Dark Order.

Winners: The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

- "The Librarian" Leva Bates is in a library looking at two separate pictures of her with Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler respectively. She talks about going on her own and showing people "that knowledge is power". She proclaims that "the deadweight is gone", and it's time her to shine.

