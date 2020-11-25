Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay (AEW Women's World Championship)

* PAC and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny

* Will Hobbs in action

* Hangman Page vs. John Silver

* The Hybrid 2 vs. Top Flight