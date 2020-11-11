Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Below is the current lineup:
* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
* Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero M
* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher and The Blade (Bunkhouse Match)
* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears
* FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal
* MJF and Wardlow's induction into Inner Circle
* Cody Rhodes first promo since losing the TNT Title to Darby Allin
* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks to be featured