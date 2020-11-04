Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Chris Jericho on commentary

* Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow

* Miro (with Kip Sabian) vs. Trent (with Chuck Taylor)

* Shawn Spears (Tully Blanchard) vs. Scorpio Sky

* AEW TNT Champion Cody and Gunn Club vs. John Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are face-to-face before their title match

* PAC to break his silence

* Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet