Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Chris Jericho on commentary
* Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow
* Miro (with Kip Sabian) vs. Trent (with Chuck Taylor)
* Shawn Spears (Tully Blanchard) vs. Scorpio Sky
* AEW TNT Champion Cody and Gunn Club vs. John Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are face-to-face before their title match
* PAC to break his silence
* Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet