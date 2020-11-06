AEW Full Gear takes place tomorrow from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7 pm ET for The Buy In. The main card gets going at 8 pm ET.

The event streams on B/R Live for $49.99, traditional PPV, and FITE (for fans outside the US).

Below is the full card:

AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Women's World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero

AEW TNT Championship

Cody (c) with Arn Anderson vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

If The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the tag titles again. Tully Blanchard banned from ringside.

Tournament Finals

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.

The Elite Deletion

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

If MJF wins, he can join Inner Circle.

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

NWA Women's World Championship (The Buy In)

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay