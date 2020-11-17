AEW has announced tonight that Matt Sydal has officially signed with the promotion.

Sydal made his AEW debut at All Out where he was a surprise entrant in the Casino Battle Royale.

Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, he was in a match against FTW Champion Brian Cage.

Before his move to AEW, Matt Sydal had wrestled in several promotions like Impact Wrestling, ROH, NJPW, and in WWE as Evan Bourne.

During his career, he's held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, ROH World Tag Team Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship, and the Impact X Division Championship.

Sydal did comment about signing with AEW.

He tweeted, "I did not do this alone. My hard work only worked because of the support I get from my family, friends and fans! 20 years of people helping, teaching and believing in me, even when I didn't believe in myself. Thank you all. Onegaishimasu!¡Hagamoslo para el bien de todos!!"

