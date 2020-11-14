AEW star Brodie Lee is reportedly out of action due to an injury, according to Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer revealed the news on the Wrestling Observer Forum while answering a question about The Exalted One's recent absence. He noted that Lee's injury was a possible ankle injury.

Brodie Lee's latest match on AEW Dynamite was on October 7 against Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match.

There's no word on how much longer he will be out of action, but we will keep you updated once more information is available.