AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega announced tonight on Twitter that he has launched his own supplement line with REDCON1.

His full tweet was, "Well, today's the day and I've officially launched my own supplement line with REDCON1. The flavor, V-TRIGGER, tastes a lot like Lemonheads. So if you're into that, this is up your alley! In other news, happy thanksgiving!"

The price is $49.99 and includes the V-Trigger Total War Preworkout and a Kenny Omega Collector's Edition Elite Shirt. There are only 5,000 bundles and 250 are signed by Omega.

According to the site, Omega worked directly with REDCON1 for the last 8 months to create the supplement line.

