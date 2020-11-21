AEW star Ricky Starks is selling a "Ricky Starks Signed Darby Allin Custom Bodybag" on eBay for charity.

As of this writing, there have been 23 bids and the price is $330.00. There are two days left of the auction.

Below is the description:

Up for auction is "Darby Allin" "bodybag" that was seen on the 9/30 episode of AEW Dynamite. Hand painted bag. Signed by Ricky Starks. Darby may have been inside it once. Proceeds go to 'NAMI St. Tammany' based in Louisiana. Condition is "Used". Shipped with USPS First Class.

Ricky Starks tweeted about the auction.

He wrote, "AUCTION: Hand painted bodybag with "DARBY" on the front. Proceeds go to NAMI St. Tammany. I had to relist this since the buyer never paid for the listing."

Darby Allin also commented about it. He tweeted, "I'd buy it to set the s--t on fire."

NAMI St. Tammany is a non-profit organization that fills the need for education, advocacy, support, and resources for both those in the community living with mental illness and their loved ones.

For those who are interested in the auction, can click here.

AUCTION: Hand painted bodybag with "DARBY" on the front. Proceeds go to NAMI St. Tammany. I had to relist this since the buyer never paid for the listing. https://t.co/jIravZzUmE — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) November 21, 2020