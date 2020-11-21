AEW star Sonny Kiss has recently graduated from college.

Kiss noted in a Sports Illustrated interview from July, that he was studying fitness training, fitness science, and kinesiology.

His tag team partner Joey Janela sent him a huge congratulations for earning his college degree.

Janela tweeted, "Congratulations to @SonnyKissXO on championship that most of us wrasslers wont win and that's a college degree! Thanks for being a great tag partner and a positive influence on my bitter ass every Wednesday!"

Big Swole wrote, "My baby graduated today!! Congratulations @SonnyKissXO boo"

Dustin Rhodes tweeted, "Congratulations on your degree @SonnyKissXO. Very proud of you as I'm sure everyone is. Love you lots kid!!"

This Tuesday on AEW Dark will be Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Chaos Project vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

Below you can read their tweets and others:

To @SonnyKissXO

