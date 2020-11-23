Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW on the USA Network.

WWE is billing Cross vs. Bliss as a "combustible clash" of former tag team partners. Cross has been trying to get Bliss to walk away from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for weeks, and last week's show saw Bliss respond to Cross with a slap. A brawl then broke out until they were separated by WWE officials.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's post-Survivor Series edition of RAW:

* What's next for the Superstars of Raw after Survivor Series?

* Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.