WWE RAW Superstar Angel Garza has switched up his look a bit.

As seen below, Garza took to Twitter today and posted a video that includes a before & after shot of his look, revealing a shorter hairstyle.

Garza has not been announced for a match on tonight's WWE Survivor Series card, but his tweet indicates that he will be a participant in the Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Kickoff pre-show. Garza hasn't wrestled in a few weeks on RAW, but has been featured in backstage segments where he sends romantic messages to a mystery woman, who has been referred to as a secret admirer.

Stay tuned for more on Garza's status on the RAW brand. You can see his full tweet below: