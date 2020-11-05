Anthony Greene is now going by August Grey in WWE NXT.

This week's NXT episode saw Timothy Thatcher get aggressive with another student, this one named Akeem, in his latest "Thatch-As-Thatch-Can" training session. Thatcher ended up applying an ankle lock on Akeem until Grey made the save. Thatcher tried to fight back but Grey got the upperhand and forced him to retreat and yell from ringside while Grey posed in the corner.

Grey previously served as a student for one of Thatcher's sessions and was also tested by the teacher. That led to a singles match between the two, which Thatcher won on the October 21 NXT episode.

Grey can now be found on Twitter at @AugustGreyWWE. His bio lists him as a WWE 205 Live and WWE NXT Superstar. He tweeted on last night's segment with Thatcher.

"Timothy Thatcher should know better than anyone that wrestling is 'Human Chess'. I just had to wait for my next move #WWENXT," he tweeted.

The 26 year old Grey is known to EVOLVE and indie fans as Anthony Greene. He was signed in the same WWE Performance Center Class that was announced on October 7. That class included several other EVOLVE stars, including Leon Ruff, Curt Stallion, Joe Gacy, Josh Briggs, and Brandi Lauren, among other talents. He made his in-ring debut for WWE on the October 16 205 Live episode, losing to Ariya Daivari in the "Daivari Dinero's Division" $10,000 Challenge.

Above and below are a few shots from Wednesday's "Thatch-As-Thatch-Can" segment, along with Grey's full tweet:

Looks like @augustgreywwe has a lesson to teach Timothy Thatcher this week! ?? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fYxW6n7go4 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 5, 2020