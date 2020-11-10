Braun Strowman is officially a babyface on the WWE RAW brand.

It was reported today by PWInsider that The Monster Among Men is once again being booked as a babyface in WWE. While Strowman flipped back to the heel side on SmackDown several months ago in the program with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and then hit the low blow on Keith Lee during RAW last month, internally he is considered to be a babyface for the red brand.

As noted before at this link, it was recently reported that WWE is also now booking Alexa Bliss and The Fiend as babyfaces.

Strowman, who was officially sent to RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft last month, is set to represent Team RAW for the men's team at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22, joining Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Riddle. They will face the Team SmackDown team comprised of Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin and one more wrestler to be determined.

WWE Survivor Series will take place on November 22nd at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.