The recent WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view saw Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against Jey Uso in the first-ever "I Quit Match" inside the Hell in a Cell structure. However, the Reigns-Uso rematch from Clash of Champions was not WWE's original plan, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to Meltzer, WWE had initially penciled in a fatal four-way contest at Hell in a Cell featuring Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and a fourth person. This also explains why WWE never followed-up on Alexa Bliss staring down Reigns during a segment of SmackDown last month, which was meant to be a tease for a showdown between Reigns and The Fiend.

Furthermore, with WWE officially recognizing The Fiend as a babyface, "it becomes quite confusing," added Meltzer.

The WWE Draft sent both Wyatt and Strowman over to Monday Night Raw, where they are expected to chase Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

Reigns will face Orton at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

