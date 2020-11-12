On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Kenny Omega will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on December 2.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plan was for Moxley's next title defense to be against Lance Archer, a match that was teased during last Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. During a backstage segment on the Buy In show, AEW announcer Alex Abrahantes mentioned how Archer was "standing in the wings" to face the winner from the Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston main event bout. The match was again teased when Archer and Jake Roberts cut a backstage promo during Full Gear.

Meltzer noted that although he's uncertain if Moxley vs. Archer was "forgotten about" or "postponed," it is obvious that "something is going on there" and AEW is going in a different direction. He also mentioned that it is surprising for Moxley vs. Omega, "a PPV-caliber match," to air on TV rather than being saved for the next PPV. Another possible reason is since AEW's next PPV, Revolution, takes place on February 27, 2021, and it might be difficult to keep the Moxley vs. Omega feud going for more than three months.

On Dynamite, Omega emphasized that his loss to Moxley at last year's AEW Full Gear "does not count" since it was an Unsanctioned Match. Meanwhile, Moxley said that he's danced with Omega before and beating him again will "take something special" and he's special and at the top of the wrestling world.

Omega became the No. 1 contender to Moxley's title by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear.

DECEMBER 2nd LIVE on DYNAMITE

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/rYD3BPwPem — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020