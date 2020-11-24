WWE brass has yet to make any definitive plans on the match card for the upcoming TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs event, according to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that as of Monday afternoon, "there was nothing definitive" planned for TLC and most of the card was up in the air.

As reported earlier, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman has been penciled in for the pay-per-view event even though Strowman did not qualify for next week's Triple Threat No. 1 Contender's match. There will likely be an angle on next week's Raw to get Strowman to be declared as McIntyre's opponent at TLC.

Meltzer said with the exception of the McIntyre-Strowman championship match, no other match is being treated as a sure thing. He added that although Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is still "scheduled for the event," there is also talk that the match could be pushed to January's Royal Rumble event. Meltzer said "this depends on decisions that have yet to be made."

As for McIntyre's match at TLC, Meltzer noted that WWE had "absolutely no plans" to put Keith Lee, Riddle, or AJ Styles in Raw's top match. This was evident in the way all three stars were booked in their respective victories on Raw. Strowman, on the other hand, was booked as strong heel and the spotlight was on him during the show's opening segment.

WWE TLC, which takes place on Sunday, December 20, will be WWE's first PPV after it moves the ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.