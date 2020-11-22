On Friday's SmackDown, Otis was named by Adam Pearce as the final member of Team SmackDown, joining King Corbin, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins. Pearce also gave Bayley a spot on the women's side, teaming up with Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Natalya (who had to beat Tamina that same night to gain entry).

It was reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Otis and Bayley were simply placed on their respective teams because WWE ran out of time. Apparently, they didn't have the time to fit in two more qualifying matches, so instead they opted to just add them during a promo segment.

Dave Meltzer noted the booking contradictions when earlier in the month on RAW, Pearce told Braun Strowman he couldn't just be added to a team — he had to qualify first. Strowman defeated Keith Lee and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match to get his spot.

The men's Team RAW features: AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Riddle, and Strowman, while the women's Team RAW includes: Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce.

Tonight's PPV starts at 6 pm ET with the Kickoff, then the main card gets going at 7 pm ET.