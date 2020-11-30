There's been a lot of speculation on Jon Moxley as he prepares to defend the AEW World Title against Kenny Omega on Wednesday's "Winter Is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Moxley has been rumored to defend his IWGP United States Title at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 15 event on January 4-5, but as of this past Thursday he was not booked to work that show at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, according to Dave Meltzer on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast.

It was noted that Moxley dropping the title or retaining against Omega this Wednesday will have no bearing on a potential NJPW return at Wrestle Kingdom. The main factor when it comes to Moxley working Wrestle Kingdom is if AEW President & CEO Tony Khan can work out a deal with NJPW officials. Moxley does not have to drop the AEW World Title to work Wrestle Kingdom.

Moxley became a two-time IWGP US Champion back on August 12, 2019 by defeating Lance Archer. He's had just two successful title defenses since then - over Juice Robinson on January 5, and over Minoru Suzuki on February 9. Moxley has held the AEW World Title since defeating Chris Jericho on February 29 at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for updates.