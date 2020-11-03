Former United States President Barack Obama took to Twitter this week and commented on a recent tweet made by WWE creative writer Dewey Foley.

Foley revealed back on October 24 how he had voted for the first time ever, casting his vote for the Democratic ticket - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"First time voting, in the books. In a state where my vote could make a difference. It could've taken 4 minutes, 4 hours, 4 days or more. The next 4 years of our country are at stake, and the consequences could last a lifetime. VOTE. #VoteEarlyDay #BidenHarris2020," Dewey wrote.

Obama responded on Monday afternoon and congratulated Dewey.

"Congrats on your first vote, Dewey! It will make a difference," Obama wrote.

Dewey's father, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, reacted to the re-tweet from Obama.

Mick wrote, "That moment @BarackObama RT's your son!"

WWE first hired Dewey back in 2015 to work as a creative assistant. He's now working as a top writer for the WWE 205 Live brand.

It remains to be seen if Obama knew who Foley was, or if he was just commenting on a random election-related tweet. You can see the related tweets below, including Dewey's response to Obama:

Congrats on your first vote, Dewey! It will make a difference. https://t.co/JA3kFnMiGG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 2, 2020