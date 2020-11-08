SmackDown star Bayley is evidently hoping to face AEW and NWA star Serena Deeb in the near future. Deeb, the current NWA World Women's Champion, successfully defended her championship against Allysin Kay during Saturday's AEW Full Gear: The Buy In.

Bayley made her intentions clear while responding to a tweet from Australian wrestler Shazza McKenzie, who wrote that Deeb is atop her dream match list and that she was "going to make it happen" after the world reopens following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm first," tweeted Bayley in response to McKenzie.

Deeb was a member of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society back in 2010. However, she wrestled only a handful of matches in WWE before returning to the independent circuit.

As noted earlier, she addressed the criticism faced by AEW's women's division during the Full Gear post-show media scrum.

"I think the AEW women's roster is really growing, and it has so much potential," she said. With people coming in from the outside — when you're in wrestling, it only helps you to wrestle other people, other women, and other men. It just helps you the more you get in the ring with different people. You become a more well-rounded wrestler. I think with this partnership and different women coming in, and different women going elsewhere, it's going to benefit everybody. I think the fans are really excited about it, too, and it keeps it very interesting."

Check out Bayley's tweet below: