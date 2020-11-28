- As noted, The New Day are going to be playable characters in the upcoming Gears 5 video game. At last weekend's Survivor Series, the trio reunited to come out in their Gears 5 inspired outfits. Above is backstage look at The New Day's collaboration.

- WWE announced some new indie content heading to the WWE Network: The Best of NXT in PROGRESS (Vol. 2), EVOLVE 136, ICW Fight Club 147, and wXw Catch Grand Prix #2.

- On last night's SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode picked up a non-title match victory over the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Afterwards, Ziggler said he and Roode wanted to keep the champions on their toes, and did so by picking up the win.

"We've been around the business a long time," Ziggler began. "You watch stars come and watch stars go — whether they got people behind them every step of the way, or people gaining their own ground every step. We noticed The Street Profits a long time ago. They're good kids, they mean well, they have a great time, they have a blast, they had fun! Tonight, we wanted to let them know that a couple of pros, a couple of aces, a couple of hard hittin', dirty dogs to do what we want, when we want. We want to keep them on their toes, just a little bit."