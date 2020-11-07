WWE.com announced the weekly batch of independent wrestling shows that have been added to the WWE Network.

The shows are "The Best of Pete Dunne in Progress Wrestling," "EVOLVE 134," and "ICW Fight Club 102."

"The Best of Pete Dunne in Progress Wrestling," has Dunne's matches with Mark Andrews, Zack Sabre Jr, and his final match in PROGRESS against Cara Noir.

"EVOLVE 134" includes Drew Gulak vs. Kushida, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren, and JD Drake vs. Josh Briggs vs. Austin Theory.

The matches featured in "ICW Fight Club 102" are Grado vs. Joe Henry, DCT vs. Jackie Polo, and Aaron Echo vs. Mark Coffey.