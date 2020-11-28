It seems like WWE is beginning a new feud between Bianca Belair and Bayley on Friday Night SmackDown.

On this week's edition of SmackDown, Bayley joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary during the Belair vs. Natalya match and blamed Bianca for letting the blue brand down at Survivor Series by getting counted out. Bianca said that Bayley was a poor captain for being the first member of Team SmackDown to be pinned during their five-on-five elimination match against Team Raw.

Their altercation led to Bianca accidentally knocking out Bayley before pinning Natalya to pick up the win.

The two women continued their back-and-forth exchange on Twitter after SmackDown went off the air.

Bianca tweeted, "I was here to fight The B.O.A.T. @NatbyNature tonight, but @itsBayleyWWE really tried it...GURLL UH UH... I'm the EST of WWE And

YOU CAN'T WHOOP ME #ESTofWWE #Smackdown."

In her response, Bayley wrote, "I was just there to hangout with my good friend @MichaelCole. I know you're new but, don't be stupid - quit while you're ahead."

Check out their tweets below:

I was just there to hangout with my good friend @MichaelCole.



I know you're new but, don't be stupid - quit while you're ahead... https://t.co/hoEDDydrRg — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 28, 2020