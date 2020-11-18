A Blindfold Match has been announced for tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The match will see Cameron Grimes do battle with Dexter Lumis.

WWE explained the reason for the match with the following in their announcement: "Grimes will battle Lumis tonight on NXT in a Blindfold Match after The Technical Savage orchestrated a surprise attack on his rival last week. With Lumis' head covered in a burlap sack, Grimes took aim at his recent tormenter with repeated strikes. Lumis broke down Grimes with a terrifying victory in their Haunted House of Terror Match at NXT Halloween Havoc."

It was also announced that Toni Storm and Ember Moon will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on tonight's show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis in a Blindfold Match

* Toni Storm and Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff defends against Johnny Gargano in rematch from last week

* NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defends against Rhea Ripley

* NXT Champion Finn Balor gives updates on his jaw injury and the title