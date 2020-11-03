As noted, Braun Strowman defeated Sheamus and Keith Lee in a triple threat match on this week's Monday Night Raw to qualify for the men's team at WWE Survivor Series.

With Strowman, Sheamus, Lee, and AJ Styles confirmed for Team Raw, there is still one spot left to be determined. During his appearance on Raw Talk, Strowman made it clear that he wants former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on the team.

"When I was walking around the locker room tonight, I could see that Drew McIntyre has a fire lit inside of him right now," said Strowman.

"I know that when he goes out there, he has the same mindset as I do. He wants to win and will do anything in his power and being to do that. So, I would love to have McIntyre step up and take that fifth and final spot on Team Raw."

Earlier on Raw, Sheamus also tried to recruit McIntyre to the team during a backstage segment, a clip of which can be seen below.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens and Jey Uso are the first two Superstars to qualify for Team SmackDown.

The 2020 Survivor Series, which will celebrate the 30-year legacy of The Undertaker, takes place on November 22 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.