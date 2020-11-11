As seen in the video above, Braun Strowman defeated Dabba-Kato during an edition of the now-defunct Raw Underground a few months ago. At the time, Strowman was a SmackDown superstar but switched brands just to participate in the shoot-style fights on Monday nights.

According to Strowman, the temporary move to Raw was his idea. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Strowman revealed that he suggested that his appearance on Raw Underground might help the show's declining TV ratings.

"The third hour of Raw sometimes falls off with ratings, so I pitched an idea to bring 'The Monster Among Men' to Raw Underground," said Strowman. "It's so easy now to watch parts of the show on social media after it happens, but my goal is to get people to watch our live product. That's a huge factor why I went to Raw, which is where I made a name for myself."

Strowman was permanently moved to Raw during the recent WWE Draft. As noted earlier, he is now being officially recognized as a babyface by WWE.

"For me, being a WWE superstar is like a candlelight, and there is much to accomplish before it burns out. So I'm bringing my absolute best to Raw. This is a big time for me, and it's a chance for me to make a mark and win that one world title that has eluded me," he added.

The former WWE Universal Champion also spoke about his incredible physical transformation since his debut on Raw five years ago.

"I want to prove to the whole world that when you put your mind to something, and you don't give up on yourself, the world isn't going to give up on you."

Strowman will represent Team RAW at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view along with AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus & Riddle. They will face Team SmackDown comprised of Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin and another participant to be determined.