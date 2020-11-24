Monday's WWE RAW featured a new Firefly Fun House segment with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, to set up Bliss' win over Nikki Cross later in the show.

The theme of this Fun House segment was how "evil, vile and repulsive" friendship is. This included Wyatt and Bliss introducing a new puppet to the Fun House - Friendship Frog.

Friendship Frog may have been a temporary addition to The Fun House as he quickly met a grim fate. The segment ended after Bliss pummeled Friendship Frog with the branding iron, as Wyatt watched and laughed. Wyatt and Bliss then aired a tribute for Friendship Frog, noting that he was born in 1980.

Above is video from this week's Firefly Fun House segment, and below are a few shots of Friendship Frog: