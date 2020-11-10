AEW announced FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal on tomorrow's Dynamite at 8 pm ET on TNT. It looks to be a non-title match with Taz and Ricky Starks cornering Cage.
Below is the updated card:
* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
* Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero M
* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher and The Blade (Bunkhouse Match)
* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears
* FTW Champion Brian Cage with Taz and Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal
* MJF and Wardlow's induction into Inner Circle
* Cody Rhodes first promo since losing the TNT Title to Darby Allin
* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks to be featured
