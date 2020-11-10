AEW announced FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal on tomorrow's Dynamite at 8 pm ET on TNT. It looks to be a non-title match with Taz and Ricky Starks cornering Cage.

Below is the updated card:

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero M

* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher and The Blade (Bunkhouse Match)

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

* FTW Champion Brian Cage with Taz and Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal

* MJF and Wardlow's induction into Inner Circle

* Cody Rhodes first promo since losing the TNT Title to Darby Allin

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks to be featured